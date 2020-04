Marotta Controls is set to manufacture and deliver a control actuation system (CAS) for Northrop Grumman.

The company designed the CAS to integrate it into Northrop Grumman’s Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ERs) specified for US Navy and US Air Force (USAF).

The extended range missile will be integrated on the F/A-18E/F, EA-18G and F-35.

This AARGM-ER programme leverages Marotta’s vertically integrated capabilities, advanced technical solutions from spec to production.

Each step of the project, including designing, developing, and assembling of the CAS’ motor dynamics, power electronics, and servo controller firmware, is developed in-house by Marotta.



Under high loads in extreme environments, the sub-system will meet AARGM-ER’s strict performance and form factor requirements for the operation.

Once the system has been developed, qualification tests will be conducted by Marotta. The tests will include operation in extreme vibratory and thermal environments.

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Marotta CAS and Weapons Systems programme director Adit Girdhari said: “Marotta’s technical experts have an incredible track record of solving complex problems for customers; often by devising new design methods or physical components.

“It’s a competitive advantage we pride ourselves on. We now are applying that innovative approach to the AARGM-ER project. Given this programme’s critical nature, we’re honoured to help Northrop Grumman deliver a better, safer defence asset for our warfighter.”

Marotta is expanding its production facility from 125,000ft² to 155,000ft². The expanded space will house a manufacturing and testing equipment.

It will also have highly skilled production personnel centred on CAS manufacturing.

Marotta noted that the AARGM-ER CAS is the latest addition to its actuator portfolio, which includes systems for various missile diameters, power profiles, fin configurations, and applications.