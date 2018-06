National security company MacAulay-Brown (MacB) has secured a new cybersecurity task order to assist the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Command, Control, Communications, and Intelligence (C3I) Infrastructure Division (AFLCMC / HNI).

Valued at $41m, the five-year multi-award contract has been presented by the US Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Cybersecurity Technical Area Task.

Under the deal, a team from MacB’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG) will work on providing high-end technical services across domains such as cybersecurity, information networks, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR).



In addition, cybersecurity service integration experts and engineering specialists from the company will be responsible for delivering new and comprehensive functional capabilities.

Capabilities include airforce cyberspace defence, experimentation and evaluation, network security gateways, prototyping, integration, research and analysis, as well as the use of the risk management framework.

MacB ATG system development operations vice-president Cindy Martin said: “This is a great opportunity for MacB to leverage its enterprise-wide cybersecurity, information networks and C4ISR expertise to meet AFLCMC / HNI mission requirements.

“Our highly capable and experienced cybersecurity service integration specialists are fully prepared to execute this broad spectrum of complex activities.”

Work on the project will be primarily carried out at the US Air Force’s Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.