The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a new task order to national security company MacAulay-Brown (MacB) for the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

The $47m task order will see the firm delivering support to help enhance the Test and Evaluation (T&E) strategy development and analysis for all weapon systems programmes under the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The Air Force Installation Contracting Agency awarded the task order under the US DoD Information Analysis Center’s Defense Systems Technical Area Task multi-award contract.



“AFIT and our team provide design of experiments and other statistical expertise for many weapon systems programmes to maximise the utility of test efforts.”

Awarded for a period of four years, the prime contract supports the company’s commitment over the last five years in assisting the Office of the Secretary of Defense-designated Scientific Test and Analysis Techniques Center of Excellence.

MacB Advanced Technology Group (ATG) systems development operations vice-president Cindy Martin said: “This programme focuses on developing and implementing optimal methods to maximise the value of our test and evaluation processes, improving both the value and quality of the test, while maximising the utilisation of available resources.

“AFIT and our team provide design of experiments and other statistical expertise for many weapon systems programmes to maximise the utility of test efforts.”

Most of the work on the project will be carried out at the USAF’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Under the deal, principal engineers, senior technology specialists, scientists and programme managers from MacB ATG will be committed to delivering statistical and T&E expertise to the USAF.

This will help deliver high-level scientific research and technical services for more than 40 major research, development, test, and evaluation efforts.