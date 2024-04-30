Photo of Boeing test pilots conducing taxi tests of the T-7A Red Hawk at the Boeing aircraft delivery centre in St. Louis, Missouri on 22 June 2023. This advanced pilot trainer has since achieved three evaluation tests. Credit: DVIDS.

With the US Air Force (USAF) set to induct its new advanced pilot trainer, the T-7A Red Hawk, the original equipment manufacturer, Boeing, has verified the performance of the platform in three evaluation tests.

Boeing demonstrated its performance in harsh climate conditions, the safety of the escape system as well as the software flight control law, which enables the aircraft to reach a 25-degree angle of attack.

“We will continue with flight testing and the next round of escape system testing throughout this year and into 2025,” confirmed Evelyn Moore, vice president and T-7 programme manager.

Red Hawk is a digitally designed, low-risk, live, virtual and constructive (LVC) fifth-generation system used for fighter pilot training. It will replace the 1960s-era T-38 Talon aircraft.

Its digital design allows for cost-effective integration of training capabilities that can improve pilot training for the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots, Boeing championed.

The system uses high resolution ground-based training systems and simulators to deliver robust and realistic integrated LVC training capabilities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Its vibrant red tails are a tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American military aviators who flew red-tailed fighters during Second World War.

The first T-7A Red Hawk, piloted by USAF test pilot Major Jonathan “Gremlin” Aronoff and Boeing test pilot Steve “Bull” Schmidt, soar over the Mojave Desert on 8 November, prior to the platform’s arrival at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Credit: DVIDS.

The aircraft completed its first flight – lasting an hour and three minutes – on 28 June 2023, which marked the beginning of the manufacturing phase of the programme. Just over four months later, the first Red Hawk trainer arrived at Edwards Air Force Base in California on 8 November.

In January 2024, Boeing announced that it has subcontracted the Swedish aerospace prime Saab to deliver aft fuselages in a $101.7m deal, which was booked at the end of 2023. These will be constructed at Saab’s US manufacturing facility in West lafayette, Indiana.

While the T-7A continues to progress in testing and flight completions, Boeing is also building a new production line for low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the trainer system.

The company says it will load the first forward and aft fuselages for LRIP mid-year as suppliers are already underway developing parts for production.

Climate, escape and software tests

T-7A APT-3, one of five engineering and manufacturing development aircraft, underwent rigorous testing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida enduring temperatures ranging from -25°F to 110°F.

This test evaluated the aircraft system’s propulsion, hydraulic, fuel, electrical, secondary power, environmental control, and overall operations in extreme environmental conditions. The aircraft has since returned to St. Louis for testing.

Boeing and the USAF conducted a dynamic sled test in February this year at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

The test focused on design enhancements in the Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, ACES 5 ejection seat and Pacific Scientific EMC’s canopy fracturing system to reduce the risk of injury.

During the test, the team implemented variable timing to slow down the ejection seat, using the drogue chute and investigated canopy fracturing system patterns. The team is now preparing to move forward with the next round of development testing.

Finally, Boeing also completed development in February of a new software flight control law and since then, has flown the aircraft more than ten times, reaching a 25-degree angle of attack.

Additionally, three of those flights demonstrated the aircraft’s ability to achieve fine tracking while in high angle of attack, a key capability for pilot training. Incorporation of control law 17.5 clears the path for the USAF to start high angle of attack and departure resistance testing at Edwards Air Force Base.