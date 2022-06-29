View all newsletters
  1. News
June 29, 2022

LTTS opens Engineering Design Centre in Toulouse, France

The new Toulouse centre will focus on developing advanced solutions to support aviation and defence sectors.

LTTS France
LTTS CEO and managing director Amit Chadha (third from left), along with industry leaders, inaugurates the Engineering Design Centre in Toulouse. Credit: LTTS via Business Wire.

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has opened a new Engineering Design Centre (EDC) in Toulouse, France.

The centre will support the global aerospace and defence sectors by catering to their digital needs.

LTTS will collaborate with original equipment manufacturers in the region to develop next-generation solutions for aviation and defence industries. 

The new EDC will focus on the development of advanced and sustainable engineering solutions, including avionics systems and airline digital systems.

It will also offer end-to-end solutions in the fields of digital engineering, systems engineering and avionics design. More than 100 engineers are expected to be hired at the centre in the next two years.

LTTS also has plans to cater to the domestic market by incubating engineering solutions in various other domains, including digital plant solutions, hydrogen fuel generation and distribution.

LTTS chief executive officer and managing director Amit Chadha inaugurated the new centre in the presence of key customers and industry leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chadha said: “For over a decade, LTTS has supported global aerospace, defence and manufacturing companies with future-ready, cutting-edge digital and engineering technologies.

“The engineering centre at Toulouse, one of Europe’s primary aerospace hubs, perfectly aligns with our goal of heralding a sustainable, greener future in France.”

A strategic supplier with Airbus in India, LTTS is a referenced Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Service Engineering Supplier for Airbus.

With the opening of the new centre, the company will extend its partnership with Airbus to Toulouse. The centre is set to provide engineering services to the aerospace corporation and its supply chain.

