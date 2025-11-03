L&T brings to the partnership its experience in manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and US-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), have formalised a partnership to produce Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for the Indian armed forces.

Under the agreement, L&T will act as the primary bidder in the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) upcoming procurement programme for 87 MALE RPAS units, while GA-ASI will serve as a technology partner.

They will enable the manufacturing of battle-tested GA-ASI’s MQ-series RPAS.

L&T chairman and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said: “We are proud to join hands with GA-ASI, a recognised world leader in this domain, and are confident that this alliance will significantly enhance India’s defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies.”

L&T and GA-ASI will jointly supply MALE RPAS platforms that will be produced entirely in India.

The programme will include essential technology transfers and meet local content requirements in line with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India policies.

GA-ASI will contribute its experience in unmanned aerial systems, while L&T provides engineering, manufacturing, and system integration capabilities in the defence and aerospace sectors.

GA-ASI chief executive Dr Vivek Lall said: “By combining GA-ASI’s proven technology with L&T’s robust manufacturing expertise, we aim to deliver cutting-edge MALE RPAS solutions that will enhance the operational readiness of the Indian armed forces and contribute to a strong, sustainable defence ecosystem in India.”

In 2023, GA-ASI finalised an expression of interest (EOI) with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to provide support services for the MQ-9B aircraft’s turbo-propeller engines.

