LSARP delivers repaired MiG-29 jet to Ukrainian Air Force

Ukroboronprom provided a two-year warranty on the repaired aircraft. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine/Flickr.

Lviv State Aircraft Repair Plant (LSARP) has repaired and handed over a MiG-29 aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF).

LSARP is part of state-owned defence industrial group Ukroboronprom. It is the only facility in the country that repairs the MiG-29 aircraft.

Ukroboronprom announced that the aircraft was delivered to the UAF post successful test flights.

During the overhaul process, LSARP team restored the aerodynamic characteristics of the machine, fuel tanks, hydraulic, fuel and air systems, and many others.

Related

The ground technical control checks of all parameters were carried out at the flight test station, before the UAF representatives accepted the aircraft.

Test and reconnaissance flights were carried out after the control checks on the MiG-29 jet.

Ukroboronprom provided a two-year warranty on the overhauled aircraft and the possibility of the aircraft’s post-warranty maintenance.

The MiG-29K fighter bomber jet is manufactured by RSK MiG and the Irkutsk Aircraft Production Association Joint Stock Company. It is the carrier-based version of MiG-29 jet.

Last month, Ukrainian defence ministry said it would pay UAH2.5m for the overhaul of another MiG-29 .

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Airforce Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



Earlier this year, LSARP repaired and handed over a MiG-29UB trainer aircraft to the UAF.

MiG-29UB is a training and combat update of MiG-29 with twin seat training model, IR sensor mounted with no radar.