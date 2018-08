Slovakian aircraft repair and manufacturing services company LOTN has completed the general overhaul of the Afghan Air Force’s (AAF) first Mi-17V-5 helicopter.

The company won the overhaul and heavy repair contract for the Mi-17V-5 helicopter awarded by the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) through a competitive bidding in 2016.

LOTN board of directors chairman and director general Martin Dušanič noted that it represents the first ever overhaul of the Mi-17V-5 rotary wing platform across the EU and Nato.



Dušanič said: “Therefore, I want to sincerely praise the precise and expert work done by the LOTN staff.

“LOTN is required to continue delivering on the contract and is set to make further deliveries of the overhauled helicopters of this type to Afghanistan next year.”

“The outcome of their work testifies to the fact that in its area of specialisation our company has an irreplaceable place in the market and that we are capable of succeeding amidst international competition.”

Once the general overhaul was completed, the helicopter underwent its first test flight in Slovakia as part of the first stage of the handover process.

The second stage of the process was completed in Afghanistan.

LOTN is required to continue delivering on the contract and is set to make further deliveries of the overhauled helicopters of this type to Afghanistan next year.

The NSPA agency will regularly inspect the performance of the contract services delivery by LOTN.

The Mi-17V-5 is a military transport aircraft designed to carry personnel, cargo and equipment.

It can also be used to perform other tasks, including dropping tactical air assault forces and reconnaissance and sabotage groups, attacking ground-based targets, and transporting injured troops.