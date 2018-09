Lockheed Martin has received two foreign military sale delivery orders to supply Sniper advanced targeting pods (ATPs) for Bahrain and Taiwan.

Recently, the Royal Bahraini Air Force has placed an order for 19 units of the Sniper targeting pods for use on the service’s F-16 Fighting Falcon Block 70 multirole fighter aircraft platform.

The other delivery order has been placed by Taiwan for a total of 18 pods to be installed on the mid-life upgraded (MLU) F-16 jet.



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Sensors & Global Sustainment vice-president Michael Williamson said: “Sniper ATP continues to be a must-have product on platforms worldwide for its superior performance and reliability.

“The system supports the integration of all laser and global positioning system-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets.”

“We continue to focus on delivering game-changing sensor capabilities to our customers around the globe.”

The delivery orders were awarded to the company through the foreign military sale production indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract extension.

Lockheed’s Sniper ATP helps detect, identify, automatically track and laser-designate small tactical targets at long ranges.

To date, the pods have been integrated across a wide range of platforms, including the US Air Force as well as multinational F-2, F-18, A-10, B-52, Harrier, and Typhoon aircraft.

Featuring a high definition mid-wave forward-looking infrared (FLIR), dual-mode laser, HDTV, laser spot tracker, laser marker, video data link and a digital data recorder, the Sniper pod offers enhanced long-range target detection, as well as continuous stabilised surveillance for all missions, including close air support of ground forces.