Lockheed supports establishment of Rogue Blue Software Factory in US

Lockheed Martin has supported the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to establish the software development factory in Nebraska, US.

The new Rogue Blue software factory generates mission planning and command and control (C2) applications for the US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).

It will support the Global Strike and Product Support (GSPS) contract, which assists USSTRATCOM with capabilities such as nuclear command, control, and communications planning.

The company’s GSPS team worked along with USSTRATCOM at Offutt Air Force Base (AFB) and used agile development, security and operations (DevSecOps) methodologies to set up 12 software pipelines in three different labs.

Lockheed Martin GSPS programme manager Colleen Saint said: “We used a novel microservice-patterned component architecture to break new ground on the use of containers at USSTRATCOM.



“This expanded the capability of the system to ensure it would provide needed legacy capability while complying with the newest technical and cybersecurity standards.”

Lockheed’s GSPS team also created a ‘Cloud-based agile environment’ that fast-tracked the capabilities delivery to just two weeks from six months.

The Cloud-based environment includes rapid development and automated testing. It was leveraged to deploy the Strike Planning Aid (SPA) 2.0 system.

According to the company, the SPA 2.0 system has been evaluated to be 85% more effective for the ‘weaponeering’ of kinetic options. It replaces the USSTRATCOM’s conventional SPA weaponeering system.

AFLCMC programme manager Lisa Owens said: “Lockheed Martin has aligned processes to the Agile / DevSecOps vision and is a key teammate on the Agile path.

“By establishing the new DevSecOps pipelines for GSPS application, Lockheed Martin supported the completion of 120 sustainment spring deliveries to field the Strike Planning Aid 2.0 system.”