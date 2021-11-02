Lockheed Martin and Rafael to develop SPICE-250 missiles for sale in US

SPICE 250, pictured on the left wing station of an F-16, increases range, lethality and precision without the need for GPS. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has signed an expanded teaming agreement with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems for the smart, precise impact and cost-effective (SPICE) 250 weapon system.

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly develop and market the missiles for sale in Poland and the US.

Lockheed Martin programme director Dave Pantano said: “Lockheed Martin’s deep expertise in weapon system integration will help us adapt SPICE 250 to meet US standards.

“We’re excited to leverage this experience and offer this unique, proven weapon system to aircraft operators for additional mission flexibility where it’s needed most.”

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in 2018 to market SPICE air-to-surface missile kits.



In 2019, they reached a teaming agreement to market SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000 guidance kits for sale to the US.

The SPICE product family comprises two guidance kits, SPICE 1000 and SPICE 2000, and SPICE 250 all-up round.

SPICE is designed to destroy targets with pinpoint precision in a global positioning system (GPS)-denied environment.

Rafael Air to Surface Directorate vice-president Alon Shlomi said: “GPS is not required to operate any of the products within the SPICE family, allowing for operations in a variety of locations and adverse environments.

“By expanding our teaming agreement with Lockheed Martin, we’re able to offer the entire product portfolio to the US military, providing warfighters with the opportunity to enhance mission flexibility.”

The weapon systems are in service with the Israeli Air Force and several other international customers.