Lockheed Martin will work with Intel Corporation and Altera, an Intel Company, to support the US military’s Stimulating Transition for Advanced Microelectronics Packaging (STAMP) programme for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E).
According to an 8 April release from Lockheed Martin, the company will develop a low size, weight, and power (SWaP), Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned airborne electronic defence system, utilising Altera’s Multi-Chip Package (MCP2) for expected use on the US Navy’s MH-60R multi-mission helicopter.
The project was awarded through the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems Other Transaction Agreement vehicle and will be managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator.
“In the modern battlespace, against modern threats, this technology will be essential to the evolution of legacy systems and development of new systems that keep service members safe by controlling the electromagnetic spectrum and staying ahead of the threat,” said Deon Viergutz, vice president of spectrum convergence at Lockheed Martin.
John Sotir, senior director, Military Aerospace and Government Business and State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Packaging, Altera, stated: “Through STAMP and our collaboration with Lockheed Martin we’ve enabled the rapid development of vital defense systems to provide higher bandwidth and performance at low latency, lower power, and in a smaller footprint.”
The intention of the programme is to develop technologies that can help systems detect and identify threats with greater speed and accuracy at a significantly reduced SWaP and cost, freeing space for equipment to support other missions.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
While initially designed for the Sikorsky MH-60R helicopter, STAMP technology applies to platforms across all domains, including air, land, and sea. Altera’s Agilex 9 SoC FPGA Direct RF-Series enables the defence system by providing advanced digital and analog capabilities while reducing the system’s SWaP and cost requirements, Lockheed Martin stated in its release.
Over the next 18 months, Lockheed Martin will integrate its SOSA technology with Altera’s semiconductors with the intent to ultimately implement, test, and complete production through the US Navy’s MH-60R helicopter programme.