Lockheed Martin selects ReadSpeaker technology for F-35 training module

A US Air Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter from the 58th Fighter Squadron. Credit: USAF / Master Sgt Donald R Allen / commons.wikimedia.org.

Lockheed Martin has selected ReadSpeaker’s text-to-speech (TTS) enabled voice technology for the F-35 Lightning II jet training module.

The technology will provide digital voice capabilities which will guide the future F-35 pilots during their training programme.

ReadSpeaker North America president Matt Muldoon said: “As a longstanding provider of educational text-to-speech technology, moving beyond the traditional classroom and into military classrooms was a natural progression for us.

“Our combination of security and flexibility enabled us to meet the very specific needs of this partnership. We are honoured to have been selected to work with Lockheed Martin.”

The F-35 jet is a stealthy, supersonic multirole fighter developed for US armed forces and its allies.



The single-seat fighter jet was designated the F-35 Lightning II.

According to ReadSpeaker, the company was selected as a partner for the F-35 training module due to several factors including its experience in the voice technology space.

ReadSpeaker has prior experience of working in classified environments and is capable of providing necessary customisation and end-user licensing agreements, which are important in this partnership.

Additionally, the company offers worldwide support that will ensure the availability of the technology and necessary assistance for all F-35 users.

Last month, Collins Aerospace and the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) established an F-35 pilot readiness centre in the Netherlands.

The first of its kind outside the US, the centre will provide helmet fitting, calibration, centrifuge, flight simulators and altitude chamber training to the pilots.