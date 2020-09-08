Lockheed Martin Poland announces construction of WZL1 production facility

Lockheed Martin Poland has announced the construction of WZL1 production facility in Deblin in support of PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) procurement.

Polish manufacturer Military Aviation Works WZL1 is a subsidiary of state-owned defence group PGZ.

In a tweet, Lockheed Martin Poland said: “Today we’re proud to announce another extension to Lockheed Martin’s strategic partnership with Poland’s defence industry.

“Supporting procurement of PAC-3 MSE for national air and missile defence construction of a new 3,000m² WZL1 production facility is underway in Deblin.”

It will provide employment for around 20 personnel and is scheduled to open next year.



On 26 March 2019, Lockheed Martin and PGZ signed agreements containing 15 offset commitments on the execution of the offset first phase commitments of the WISŁA Program.

The offset commitments mainly referred to the transfer of capabilities related to manufacturing and servicing of the PAC-3 MSE missiles and launchers’ selected elements. They also covered enhancing maintenance standards of the Polish Air Force’s (PAF) air fleet.

As part of the first phase of WISŁA Program, Poland will procure two batteries (16 launchers) of the Patriot system-IBCS with the PAC-3 MSE missiles.

WZL1 board member Bartłomiej Kacperczyk said: “This programme is a milestone in current and future relations with Lockheed Martin company.

“We are anxious to continue our cooperation in the Wisła programme, which is one of the key undertakings aiming to ensure Polish security in the near future. We are also open for further cooperation with Lockheed Martin company.”

