The US Air Force (USAF) has declared the second GPS III satellite ‘available for launch’ in 2019.

Built by Lockheed Martin, the GPS III Space Vehicle 02 (GPS III SV02) will offer new and advanced capabilities to the US and allied military forces, in addition to providing a new civil signal that will enhance future connectivity for both commercial and civilian users across the world.

Currently, the GPS III SV02 satellite is housed at the company’s GPS III Processing Facility clean room in Denver awaiting official call-up for launch.



Lockheed Martin Navigation Systems programme manager Johnathon Caldwell said: “The first GPS III satellite, GPS III SV01, was declared ‘available for launch’ in September 2017.

“These satellites will soon begin modernising the current GPS constellation with new capabilities and more advanced technology.”

“It is now being prepared for shipment to Cape Canaveral, Florida for a launch before the end of the year.

“With two GPS III satellites now ready for launch, and the third GPS III expected to be ready by early next year, we’re building strong momentum. These satellites will soon begin modernising the current GPS constellation with new capabilities and more advanced technology.”

The GPS III SV02 satellite is expected to have three times better accuracy and up to eight times enhanced anti-jamming capabilities.

Currently, full production on ten GPS III satellites is underway at Lockheed Martin’s GPS III Processing Facility.

The third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh GPS III satellites are at various stages of production, assembly and testing.

In April, the company submitted a proposal to the US Government for the development of 22 additional GPS III Follow On (GPS IIIF) satellites.