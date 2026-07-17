SOF GLSS 2 provides a wide range of mission-critical services to the US Special Operations community. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has been named the prime contractor for the US Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) Global Logistics Support Services II (GLSS2) programme.

The 12-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, first announced by the Department of War (DoW), carries a ceiling value of $10.53bn.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Awarded by the Department of War, the contract funds a follow-on effort to previous Special Operations Forces (SOF) logistics and sustainment support programmes that Lockheed Martin has led since 2010.

The goal is to provide continued life-cycle management and rapid logistics support for US Special Operations Forces.

Under the new contract, Lockheed Martin will handle a global supply chain, manage parts, warehouses, and depots, and perform repair, maintenance, and modification of aircraft, vehicles, and equipment.

The company will also support critical infrastructure and implement business process changes as required by USSOCOM.

Lockheed Martin SOF GLSS vice president Vic Torla said: “Lockheed Martin is deeply honoured to stand beside the men and women of our Special Operations Forces. For more than 16 years, our teams have relentlessly delivered the logistics and sustainment expertise required to accomplish our nation’s most critical missions.

“We recognise the urgency of every operation, and our dedicated personnel, parts, and services are positioned to meet the SOF warfighter’s needs. Building on the proven success with the SOF CLSS and SOF GLSS programs, we are poised to further transform SOF logistics worldwide, ensuring our exceptional operators always have what they need, when they need it.”

The SOF GLSS2 contract is the largest service contract vehicle for USSOCOM, the company stated.

Services covered under the agreement include mission-critical aircraft and vehicle maintenance, information technology support, and electronics support for the US Special Operations community.

The GLSS team, led by Lockheed Martin, works with a range of subcontractors to deliver specialised support to special operations forces.

Headquartered at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky, Lockheed Martin’s SOF GLSS division has a global workforce of more than 3,300 employees.

The company maintains an international network of personnel, facilities, suppliers, and partners dedicated to providing continuous logistics and sustainment services to military and government clients.