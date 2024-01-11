Lockheed Martin has successfully delivered the first two F-16 Block 70 jets to Slovakia, signalling a leap in technology and a steadfast commitment to fortifying the country’s defence capabilities.
The vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin, OJ Sanchez, highlighted the importance of this delivery, emphasising its role in enhancing Slovakia’s national security.
“The delivery of the first two F-16 Block 70 jets to Slovakia signifies a crucial starting point in bolstering the country’s defence capabilities. We are proud to be part of this endeavour and are committed to delivering a total of 14 jets to Slovakia,” said Sanchez. The integration of these aircraft will enable the Slovak Air Force to secure its borders and collaborate with allies across Europe, NATO, and globally.
The replacement of the Air Force’s MiG-29 fleet with the new Lockheed Martin F16 makes military-fixed wing Slovakia’s second largest sector, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Slovakian defence market.
Manufactured in Greenville, South Carolina, these F-16 Block 70 jets showcase engineering and technology. With a production line currently backed up with 135 aircraft, Lockheed Martin continues to advance national security, providing allies worldwide with F-16 fighter jet capabilities.
In an additional development, Bulgaria has expressed its commitment to further strengthening its defence capabilities by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for eight F-16 Block 70 jets.
In recent years, the US State Department has approved a foreign military sale to the Philippines, allowing the Philippines to acquire F-16 Block 70/72 Aircraft. In a similar move, Jordan has joined the F-16 Block 70 programme by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for purchasing eight new production F-16 Block 70 aircraft, further strengthening US-Jordan cooperation in regional security.
Additionally, the Royal Bahraini Air Force is set to acquire 16 F-16 Block 70 jets from the US, marking Bahrain as the first customer for this advanced configuration.
Deliveries of these aircraft to Slovakia are set to continue through 2025, with the first group of jets, known as a ferry cell, expected to arrive in Slovakia by mid-2024.