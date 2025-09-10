The modular UAAS from Skunk Works and FalconWorks will be adaptable for diverse missions. Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics/PRNewswire.

Lockheed Martin has entered into strategic partnership with BAE Systems to create a range of uncrewed autonomous air systems (UAAS).

The collaboration will leverage the advanced research and development capabilities of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and BAE Systems’ FalconWorks to create a modular, rapidly deployable design that enhances combat survivability.

Its initial focus will be on providing an electronic warfare and attack capability designed to offer disruptive advantages. This capability aims to complement and enhance the survivability of existing crewed combat aircraft.

The initial system will be crafted with a focus on modularity and adaptability to suit various missions. It will provide a range of launch options, including air drop, ground launch, maritime launch, and deployment from a wide-body logistic aircraft.

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works vice president and general manager said OJ Sanchez said: “We’re pleased to join forces with BAE Systems, combining our expertise in rapid prototyping and advanced development to deliver game-changing capabilities.

“By working together, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our customers and advancing the future of autonomous systems.”

This initiative comes at a critical juncture when nations are seeking to integrate crewed and uncrewed assets to meet the challenges of modern warfare. The goal is to quickly develop and deploy affordable ‘combat mass’ in support of frontline platforms, stated Lockheed Martin.

BAE Systems’ FalconWorks division managing director Dave Holmes said: “Through our collaboration with Lockheed Martin we’ll deliver disruptive capabilities that can make a real difference to our military customers at pace, enabling them to confront the operational requirements of today’s battlefield.”

