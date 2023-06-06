Lockheed Martin and Airbus announce GE Aerospace has been selected to provide CF6-80E1 propulsion systems for the LMXT strategic tanker. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin and Airbus have selected GE Aerospace’s CF6-80E1 propulsion system for the LMXT strategic tanker.

The LMXT is a solution to the US Air Force’s KC-135 recapitalisation plan; it is built on the combat-proven design of the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

“America’s tanker fleet will play a critical role in meeting future mission requirements. This means the LMXT must use capable and proven technologies, such as the MRTT strategic tanker and GE Aerospace’s CF6 engine.

“This partnership with GE further demonstrates how the LMXT will strengthen and diversify the critical US tanker industrial base,” the executive vice president of Lockheed Martin, Greg Ulmer, stated.

CF6 family powers nearly 70% of the world’s wide-body aircraft; the engine encompasses more than 50 years of aircraft propulsion history.

The CF6 engine first entered service in 1971, with a history of service on major commercial and military platforms such as the Lockheed Martin C-5M Super Galaxy. GE has delivered more than 8,500 CF6 engines to date.

The announcement follows a competitive selection process focused on delivering a best-value solution to the US Air Force. In selecting an engine that is already in use on multiple US Air Force platforms, the LMXT aligns with a common supply chain and existing knowledge base that can translate to increased mission readiness rates.