Lockheed Martin builds advanced manufacturing factory in California

Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility at the Skunk Works in Palmdale, California. Credit: Lockheed Martin / Prnewswire.com.

Lockheed Martin has completed the construction of an advanced manufacturing facility at the Skunk Works campus in Palmdale, California, US.

The 215,000ft² factory was built to incorporate smart manufacturing components and leverage the internet of things (IoT) to deliver new solutions for the US and its allies.

In a statement, Lockheed Martin noted that the facility features an intelligent factory framework, a technology-enabled advanced manufacturing environment, and a flexible construct to accommodate customer priorities.

It includes office and break spaces for more than 450 employees.

The Palmdale factory is one of the four facilities in the US that Lockheed Martin is opening this year.



Lockheed Martin Skunk Works vice-president and general manager Jeff Babione said: “For more than 100 years, Lockheed Martin has been proud to call California home.

“Our partnership with the state has helped us remain competitive and has positioned us for long-term growth. The technology in our new Palmdale facility lets us go beyond manufacturing optimisation to the next digital revolution, driving innovation and preserving California’s leadership in the aerospace industry.”

Skunk Works is an official pseudonym for Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs (ADP).

It has been associated with the development of the first jet fighter (P-80), the stealth fighter F-117 and the fifth-generation fighter F-22.

Separately, Lockheed Martin announced that it has secured a $157m contract from the Missile Defense Agency in the US.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will work to enhance the Command, Control, Battle Management & Communications’ (C2BMC) engagement support capability for the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system.

This GMD System is designed to thwart long-range ballistic missile attacks.

Recently, the Australian Department of Defense (DoD) down selected Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for the AIR6500 Phase I project.