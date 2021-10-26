Lockheed Martin to hire more than 300 people at Greenville site by 2022

Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Depot Greenville in South Carolina. Credit: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin has revealed plans to create 300 new employment opportunities for F-16 production and sustainment at its Greenville site in South Carolina, US.

The company said it is actively hiring for the jobs and aims to fill the new positions at the site by the end of next year.

According to the company, candidates selected for the new roles will be eligible to receive $2,000 sign-on bonuses and around $5,000 relocation payments.

Lockheed Martin F-16 programme vice-president Danya Trent said: “These new roles represent Lockheed Martin’s long-standing commitment to meet our customers’ current and future needs, and to bring more jobs to the Greenville area.

“Many of these positions are on the leading edge of our digital engineering efforts on our F-16 production line.



“This is an incredibly rewarding opportunity to join the team that sustains and produces the F-16 for armed forces around the world.”

The new positions include airframe and power plant mechanics, engineers, planners, supervisors, quality inspectors, among many others.

The company said that it would provide robust, on-the-job training for the new roles.

Employees can learn new automation and digital engineering technologies as the company continues to invest in the F-16 programme, Lockheed stated.

Greenville site director Walt Lindsley said: “Lockheed Martin continues to be committed to military hiring.

“Currently at the site, approximately 35% of our employees are veterans, and we aim to keep growing that number.”

To fill the new roles, Lockheed is working in close collaboration with the state and local government.

The company is also taking part in several virtual and local career events, including some exclusive events to help transition military service members and veterans.