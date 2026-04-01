Rendition of Lockheed Martin Rapid Fielding Center customisation. Credit: © Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has launched its Rapid Fielding Center, a new facility aimed at expediting the development, testing and prototype production of advanced systems for US government clients.

The centre will address accelerated government procurement schedules by implementing advanced production and prototyping technologies, the company stated on 31 March 2026.

Located alongside the manufacturing floor, the facility gives direct access to advanced equipment and experienced tradespeople.

This setup allows immediate feedback on designs, which Lockheed Martin states helps reduce costs and quicken the delivery of new capabilities to military personnel.

According to the company, prototypes that previously took years to develop can now be designed, fabricated and validated “within months”.

The modular structure of the facility supports rapid reconfiguration for evolving project requirements and allows optimisation of processes before moving projects to large-scale production.

Life-cycle data collected during prototyping feeds into digital systems, supporting rapid updates and enhancements in response to changing defence environments.

Lockheed Martin has invested over $7bn since President Donald Trump’s first term on expanding capacity for key systems. Of this, around $2bn has gone towards expediting munitions production.

The company plans further multibillion-dollar investment over the next three years to expand production and upgrade more than 20 facilities across Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas.

Upgrades include new manufacturing techniques, production lines and plant layouts intended to meet increasing demand.

Lockheed Martin missiles and fire control operations vice president Mike Patton said: “Over the coming months, our multidisciplinary teams will work hand in hand with US partners to execute additional prototype runs, integrate emerging technologies and transition capabilities to full-rate production.

“The Rapid Fielding Center gives our customers the agility, flexibility and discreet mobility they require to maintain decisive advantage across any operational domain.”

Recently, the US Department of War entered into a framework agreement with Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems to increase production of seekers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor by four times.