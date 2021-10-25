Leonardo wins contract to build range EW threat systems for USAF training

The contract is valued at $950m over five years. Credit: Leonardo DRS.

Leonardo DRS has won a position on a US Air Force (USAF) contract to develop range electronic warfare (EW) threat systems for combat training.

The five-year contract has been awarded under the Range indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity Support Effort (RISE). It is valued at $950m.

Under the multiple-award contract, selected companies will provide technology prototyping, production, sustaining engineering and other technology demonstration activities to support the development of range threat systems for training purposes.

Leonardo DRS designs, produces and delivers threat systems to ranges, and provides range integration solutions.

The company’s EW simulators product line ranges from handheld, low-cost, low-fidelity radar warning receiver stimulators, to full effective radiated power fifth-generation digital threats.



The simulator suite is almost fully exportable and can be configured according to customer training and operational test and evaluation (OT&E) needs.

Leonardo DRS Airborne and Intelligence Systems business senior vice-president and general manager Larry Ezell said: “Leonardo DRS is proud to be selected as part of the RISE programme to help the US Air Force bring the needed high fidelity, advanced threat systems, capabilities and support to their combat training ranges.

“Providing systems that allow the warfighter to train like they will fight in future combat increases the survivability of joint, airforce and partner nation aircrews.”

The Leonardo DRS Airborne and Intelligence Systems business has more than five decades of EW pilot/aircrew training experience with proven range threat system technical competence.

In February 2019, Leonardo won a $206m (€180m) Nato contract to modernise EW training equipment, as part of the Nato JEWCS capability package.