The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a post-design support contract to Leonardo to deliver in-service support for its pre-flight threat simulation equipment.

Currently, Leonardo threat simulation equipment is being used on the UK’s Eurofighter Typhoon, Tornado, Merlin, Wildcat, Chinook and C130J platforms.

Due to continue until 2022, the current contract builds upon the previous ten years of support that the company has provided for the UK’s aircraft.



Pre-flight threat simulation equipment features advanced radio frequency (RF) technology to offer a wide range of stimulation and test capabilities.

The system uses special RF-emitting ‘hoods’ and handheld devices that help target the sensors of particular aircraft and simulate threats using real radar energy while the jet is still grounded.

Preliminary checks are conducted to demonstrate the operational effectiveness of an aircraft’s RF defensive systems before it they are deployed on a mission.

Majority of Defensive Aids Suites (DAS) on air platforms are installed with ‘built-in-test-equipment’ (BITE), which signals to the pilot that the equipment is functioning correctly.

However, there are issues that BITE might not be able to identify, which suggests that the installation is not completely effective.

Leonardo’s threat simulation equipment reduces chances of such occurrences and offers improved ‘capability assurance’ throughout an aircraft’s operational life.