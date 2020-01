Italian defence group Leonardo is set to provide a RAT 31DL/M air-defence radar system for the Indonesian Air Force (IAF).

The company has signed a contract with Indonesian company PT Len Industri (Persero) for the delivery of the system.

The advanced L-band solid-state phased array, 3D surveillance radar will be operated by the IAF to bolster the country’s air defence system.

As part of the contract, Persero will be responsible for providing the local components, as well as offer infrastructure support and expert radar maintenance.

Additionally, the parties are planning to establish joint production of the radars in the country to support the contract and future programmes.



Financial details and the delivery schedule have not been disclosed by the companies.

The contract follows Leonardo’s announcement at the Defense and Security exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, in November last year that the system has been selected by the Royal Thai Air Force.

The radar system has also been purchased by the airforces of Italy, Germany, and Austria.

RAT 31 DL/M serves as an early warning surveillance system and enables to effectively combat air and missile threats, including ballistic missiles during homeland and expeditionary operations.

The air-defence system belongs to RAT 31 family and is Nato’s primary defence radar. It has an effective range of more than 470km.

To date, over 50 RAT 31 DL/M systems have been sold globally, with fixed and mobile variants of the system fully operational in Nato and non-Nato countries.