Leonardo DRS to deliver two production lots of P5CTS for F-35

The latest contract will see Leonardo DRS supply more than 150 P5CTS training subsystems under two production lots. Credit: Leonardo DRS.

Leonardo DRS has received a contract to deliver additional P5 Combat Training Systems (P5CTS) for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF).

The contract has been awarded by Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) and will be executed by Leonardo DRS’ Airborne and Intelligence Systems (AIS) business division.

The F-35 Lightning II JSF is a stealthy, supersonic multirole fighter developed by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.

It has been developed in three variants for the US Air Force, US Navy and US Marine Corps and programme partners from the Nato and allies.

Delivery of the two production lots includes more than 150 P5CTS training subsystems.



These will be used for the F-35 aircraft’s air combat manoeuvering instrumentation (ACMI) system.

Leonardo DRS Airborne and Intelligence Systems business unit vice-president general manager Larry Ezell said: “We are honoured to provide our advanced and high-performing air combat training technologies to the US military services and air forces of allied countries so their pilots can effectively train to achieve the highest levels of proficiency in air combat.”

P5CTS air combat training system is designed to provide users with live mission training capabilities for advanced weapons and tactics training.

It is part of the Leonardo DRS advanced sensor technology portfolio, which is highly used across the US military.

The system features real-time air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons simulations and live monitoring capabilities.

Leonardo DRS serves as principal subcontractor to Cubic for P5CTS systems.

Since 2013, the company has delivered more than 779 of its P5CTS internal subsystems for the F-35 jets.

Ezell said: “Leonardo DRS’ unmatched ability to integrate ACMI systems onto fighter aircraft, either externally in pods, or internally in the F-35 continues to provide the warfighter the information they need to maximise the value of their training for current and future combat.”

Last September, CMPS won the P5CTS support contract for the USAF and allied nations and partners.