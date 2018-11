Leonardo has secured a contract for the delivery of 22 units of the latest AW169M twin-engine military helicopter to Italy.

The €280m contract has been awarded by Italy’s Guardia di Finanza.

The AW169M helicopters will receive a military qualification from the Italian Directorate of Air Armaments (ARMAEREO).



Leonardo chief executive officer Alessandro Profumo said: “This contract will allow us to deliver the Guardia di Finanza a new-generation helicopter with the best technologies available to perform missions, which are getting more and more complex and challenging.

“Our ability to provide state-of-the-art products to meet the requirements of Italian government agencies and armed forces, for the security of our nation, is the result of Leonardo’s leading edge technology and innovation.”

“The contract includes a comprehensive support and training package, which would have the potential to be further extended with optional services valued at an additional €100m.”

The military variant of the AW169 aircraft will feature a wide range of solutions, including a rescue hoist, emergency floatation system and life rafts, wire cutters, traffic collision avoidance system, night-vision goggle compatible cockpit, as well as a helicopter terrain awareness warning system.

The helicopter fleet will also be equipped with an advanced communication system, obstacle proximity Lidar system, modern health usage monitoring system, and an automatic flight control system with search and rescue modes, in addition to a searchlight, ice detector, fast roping and satellite communication.

In addition, the AW169Ms will be integrated with a suit of Leonardo-built systems such as RW Airborne Tactical Observation and Surveillance system with an upgraded operator console, a Gabbiano radar, long-range electro-optical surveillance system, and provisions for a smart processing hyperspectral detection and reconnaissance system.

The contract includes a comprehensive support and training package, which would have the potential to be further extended with optional services valued at an additional €100m.

Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to commence in mid-2019 and are expected to be completed by 2024.