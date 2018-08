The US Air Force (USAF) Sustainment Center has awarded a prime single-award contract to Leidos for F-16 Fighting Falcon avionics product support.

With a total contract ceiling value of $620m, the indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity award has a base period of three years with two one-year option periods.

Under the deal, Leidos will be responsible for providing support to the Air Force Avionics Intermediate Shop Product Support Integration programme for the F-16 supersonic multirole fighter jet.



The company will serve as an independent, non-manufacturing product support integrator for the USAF’s F-16 avionics shops that carry out maintenance work on the aircraft electronics.

“Leidos will be providing world-class management services and logistics solutions for their airforce’s critical mission of keeping F-16s at the ready.”

Leidos Operations and Logistics Solutions senior vice-president Aaron Bedrowsky said: “Ensuring our customer has what is needed to keep their F-16 fleet in the air requires expert product support and logistics through integrated services at a large scale.

“Leidos will be providing world-class management services and logistics solutions for their airforce’s critical mission of keeping F-16s at the ready.”

The contract also includes delivery of additional services such as the sustainment and procurement of test programme system hardware and software, as well as the management of automated test equipment components and support equipment for the F-16 jets.

Work on the project will be carried out at the USAF’s Hill Air Force Base in Utah and will help support seven major commands of the USAF, in addition to the participating European Air Forces and the Foreign Military Sales countries.

The 49.3ft-long F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter jet that has a speed of 1,500mph and a maximum take-off gross weight of 48,000lb.