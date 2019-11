US-based defence, aviation, information technology and biomedical research company Leidos has secured a follow-on contract from the US Pacific Air Force Command (PACAF) for providing command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and operations (C5ISRO) support.

The contract has a total approximate value of over $95m. The company will carry out the work at US Air Force bases in Alaska, California, Guam, Hawaii, Japan and Korea.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide engineering and technical services for PACAF C5ISRO systems.

The systems support intelligence and operational activities pertaining to national security and command and control of military forces.

A one-stop procurement solution developed by Leidos delivers end-to-end logistics support to ensure engineering, testing and fielding of the systems.



Leidos will also provide support to the operation and security of PACAF C5ISRO systems to meet the present-day missions and future requirements for the Indo-Pacific Command area.

Leidos logistics and mission support senior vice-president Tom Dove said: “For more than 25 years, we’ve partnered with PACAF to help ensure continuous intelligence and operational requirements to forward-positioned PACAF forces as they confront the ever-evolving threats in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

“This follow-on award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Leidos team, and we look forward to executing at the speed of mission to meet PACAF’s challenges.”

Leidos, a Fortune 500 company, provides information technology, engineering and science solutions and services to solve the challenges in the defence, intelligence, homeland security, civil, as well as health markets.

Based in Reston, Virginia, Leidos has a workforce of 33,000 people in more than 400 locations in 30 countries, supporting critical missions for government and commercial customers.

The company offers services through wholly owned and majority-owned subsidiaries, including Aranea Solutions, Leidos Biomedical Research, Leidos Digital Solutions, BEONTRA, QTC, Leidos Engineering, Systems Made Simple, and Varec.