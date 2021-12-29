Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
December 29, 2021

India’s LCA Tejas Mark 2 achieves CDR acceptance

The comprehensive design review (CDR) was achieved last month.

Tejas Mark 2
Tejas Mark 2/Medium Weight Fighter. Credit: Josh097/commons.wikimedia.org.

India’s home grown light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 2 has achieved a milestone with the  Deputy Chief of Air Staff (DCAS) accepting its comprehensive design review (CDR).

DCAS air marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari accepted the CDR for Tejas Mark 2 last month, reported Business Standard.

Considered an essential step in designing an aircraft, CDR involves evaluation of the air frame design so that the aircraft gets all set for fabrication and testing processes.

With this CDR acceptance, the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) can start releasing drawings for fabricating the first prototype of LCA Tejas Mark 2.

Meanwhile, HAL and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) agency Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) need to fix a few existing issues in the Mark 1 fighter jet.

HAL is also reportedly integrating the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM), onto the Mark 1A jet.

This missile has a range of 60-70km.

Content from our partners
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect

The ASRAAM was procured by the IAF from MBDA UK for upgrading its Jaguar fighter jets.

Another modification for the Mark 1A jet includes reshaping the cockpit floor to allow pilots to comfortably fly the jet.

HAL chairman R Madhavan was quoted by the media outlet as stating: “The IAF has allotted HAL a Tejas Mark 1, numbered SP-25 (series production aircraft number 25), for integrating these modifications.

“We are almost through and will start flight testing in December. It will take about two years to complete flight testing, i.e., by end-2023.”

HAL and ADA have to close the order of 40 Mark 1 (two squadrons) and  83 Tejas Mark 1A variant jets (four squadrons) to the IAF.

The $5.2bn order for  83 Tejas LCAs includes 73 fighter jets and ten two-seat trainer aircraft.

In May, IAF operationalised the second squadron of the Tejas LCA at Sulur airbase. The Number 18 Squadron was code-named Flying Bullets.

Related Companies
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile
CCP Gransden

Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions

Visit Profile
FN HERSTAL

Helicopter and Aircraft Weapon Systems

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly round-up of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU