L3Harris wins contract to upgrade USSF’s CCS Block 10.2 weapon system

Under the $125m contract, L3Harris will upgrade space force counter-communications. Credit: L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has won a contract to produce and deliver electronic warfare (EW) upgrades for the US Space Force’s (USSF) weapon system, the Counter Communications System (CCS) Block 10.2.

Under the $125m multi-year contract, the company will provide updates to 16 systems as part of its Meadowlands production programme.

The CCS B10.2 systems are currently operating in Peterson Space Force Base, Vandenburg Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and multiple overseas locations.

The EW upgrades will safeguard US military operations and troops.

L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “Successful space operations depend on dominating the electromagnetic spectrum.



“Denying our enemies the ability to use their space assets protects US warfighter operations.”

Developed by L3Harris, the current generation CCS Block 10.2 reached initial operating capability (IOC) in March last year.

This milestone made CCS B10.2 the first offensive weapon system accepted by the US Space Force (USSF).

CCS B10.2 is the USSF’s only ground-based space control platform that provides combat fighters with modular EW open standards.

In 2019, L3Harris commenced the development of the next-generation Meadowlands upgrade under the Combat Mission Systems Support (CMSS) contract.

The CCS weapon system is used by Air National Guard (ANG) units in California, Colorado and Florida in the US, as well as airforce active-duty units such as the 4th Space Control Squadron.