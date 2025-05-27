The Royal Canadian Air Force’s P-8A aircraft support conduct critical maritime and overland patrol and reconnaissance missions. Credit: Boeing/ L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies has secured a contract to deliver 16 WESCAM MX-20 surveillance and targeting systems to bolster Canada’s national security.

The contract has been awarded by the Canadian Commercial Corporation.

L3Harris’ systems are intended for use aboard Canada’s P-8A aircraft, operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Developed by Boeing, the P-8A aircraft are designated for key maritime and overland patrol and reconnaissance operations. These missions will be supported by the WESCAM MX-Series systems, known for their capabilities in electro-optic and infrared imaging.

L3Harris targeting and sensor systems vice-president and general manager Tom Kirkland said: “Integrating our proven technology with the P-8A equips Canada with the most advanced ISR imaging solution.

“Maritime and national security, including missions in the Arctic, require extremely reliable systems like the WESCAM MX-20 to enhance critical security coast-to-coast.”

Compatible with both crewed and uncrewed airborne platforms, the WESCAM MX-20 is designed for high-altitude, long-range surveillance and reconnaissance.

The WESCAM MX-Series of multi-sensor, multi-spectral, electro-optic and infrared (EO/IR) surveillance and targeting systems are designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition missions.

L3Harris said the delivery represents the 8,000th WESCAM MX-Series EO/IR system to clients worldwide.

Currently, the systems are operational in more than 87 countries and are deployed on more than 260 different platforms.

The latest order adds to a previous contract announced in 2024, in which the company was contracted for 11 WESCAM MX-20 systems for a new fleet of remotely piloted aircraft. These systems will be delivered to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for Canada’s fleet of MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS).

L3Harris Technologies also plays a key role in providing assistance across a variety of Royal Canadian Air Force platforms, such as the CP-140 Aurora, CH-146 Griffon, CH-147F Chinook, CH-149 Cormorant, and CC-295 Kingfisher aircraft.