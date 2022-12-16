The T7 will be deployed to protect the USAF’s EOD operators from the potential explosive threats. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc/Business Wire.

L3Harris Technologies has successfully handed over the first four T7 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robotic systems to the US Air Force (USAF).

The new systems are being delivered as part of a USAF contract to support the service’s global EOD mission.

L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “The world’s most capable robot for challenging EOD tasks where speed and precision are required, the T7 will help safeguard Air Force EOD operators as they mitigate explosive threats around the globe.

“We’re keenly aware of what’s at stake for these operators and constantly refine and enhance our robotic systems to minimise risk and maximise utility during these dangerous, no-fail missions.”

An initial $85m contract to deliver 56 T7 robotic systems was awarded to L3Harris in September 2021.

The ten-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity award also included support, maintenance and training services for the customer.

Later, the USAF awarded another contract to L3Harris to provide additional 51 EOD robotic systems, bringing the total number to 107 robots.

The new systems will be used for handling large explosive devices, providing a major upgrade to the USAF by replacing 20-year-old fleet of F6A robotic systems.

In comparison to the F6A robots, T7 provides enhanced lift capabilities, strength, reach, extended battery life as well as increased speed for conducting various operations while saving operator’s time.

The system is also equipped with a haptic controller that provides the required mission-critical precision and human-like dexterity.

In August, the company delivered a robot to USAF for field use and training purposes.

The course allowed the USAF’s 96th Test Wing, based at Eglin Air Force Base, to operate T7 system with the help of classroom training and hands-on instructions provided by L3Harris.