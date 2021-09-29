L3Harris contracts CAES for F-16 Viper digital EW suite’s RF assemblies

A digital presentation of the F16 V Block 70/72 aircraft. Credit: James Allen Bruce / WikiCommons.

L3Harris Technologies has chosen mission-critical electronic solutions provider CAES to develop radio frequency (RF) assemblies for its new F-16 Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite.

The AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is the next-generation F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft’s custom ‘virtual electronic shield’.

It is designed to provide protection and offensive EW capabilities to soldiers when conducting highly confined operations.

CAES said it will use its design and manufacturing expertise to deliver a frequency synthesiser and integrated RF assemblies for L3Harris.

The company will design the RF assemblies to meet the size, weight, power and cost needs of the L3Harris Viper Shield system.



CAES president and CEO Mike Kahn said: “For years CAES and L3Harris have collaborated on many critical missions that keep our world safe, and we are proud to partner once again on its new completely digital Viper Shield suite.

“Our decades-long experience in reliably delivering advanced EW capabilities combined with our pioneering innovations in RF, microwave, and millimetre wave electronics make us a long-term partner of choice for defence primes.”

The AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield has been developed in cooperation with Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force (USAF).

It provides the US and global coalition partners with advanced countermeasures from emerging radar and electronic threats using advanced digital technologies.

In March, L3Harris secured a contract from Lockheed Martin to develop a new advanced EW system for the F-16 fighter jet.

This L3Harris designed system features a virtual electronic shield that uses an all-digital archi­tecture using commercial-off-the-shelf technology.

Viper Shield’s baseline version will be incorporated into the F-16V aircraft fuselage to save external space for other capabilities.