Hosted on a Honeywell-owned Boeing 757, the modem successfully demonstrated how it maintains secure warfighter SATCOM connectivity in contested environments. Source: L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, a name in communication solutions, showcased its Protected Tactical Waveform-enabled Half Airborne Transport Rack (ATR) Airborne Modem – Resilient (HAAM-R) during the US Indo-Pacific Command’s Northern Edge 2023 exercise.

During the exercise, L3Harris presented its Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW)-enabled HAAM-R modem hosted on a Honeywell-owned Boeing 757. This modem’s demonstration highlighted its ability to maintain secure warfighter SATCOM connectivity in contested environments, reinforcing its role in national defence.

Brendan O’Connell, President of broadband communications at L3Harris, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s capabilities, stating, “Our capabilities provide warfighters long-range, higher-bandwidth communication in the presence of jamming across all domains.

This resilient modem is just one of the many PTW-enabled communication products L3Harris is developing to provide enhanced security and real-time communications for the warfighter.”

The culmination of years of advanced communications engineering and testing, this waveform demonstration represents an advancement in long-range fire solutions for the US military.

The PTW mission capability enhances warfighter connectivity within the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System but also bolsters the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control enterprise, further strengthening international partnerships.

HAAM-R is a key component of L3Harris’ portfolio of solutions designed to meet the demands of multi-domain and coalition operations. It is adaptable to various platforms, including fighter jets, bombers, mobility units, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance assets, and specialty-mission platforms.

L3Harris developed HAAM-R under a contract with the US Air Force’s Aerial Networks Division at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts.

In a rapidly evolving landscape where secure and resilient communication is paramount, having the tools and technology needed to ensure warfighters remain connected and informed is becoming more important, regardless of their challenges.

In other Northern Edge 2023 business developments, General Atomics Aeronautical’s SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft system also supported the exercise, and Northrop Grumman‘s MQ-4C Triton demonstrated its targeting capability during the training.