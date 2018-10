US aerospace and defence company L3 Technologies has opened its newly expanded pilot training centre facility in Arlington, Texas.

Equipped with new and advanced classroom facilities, the multi-purpose L3 Arlington training centre has been designed to offer simulation and instruction for military as well as commercial pilots.

L3 Technologies chairman, chief executive officer and president Christopher E Kubasik said: “This facility exemplifies L3’s commitment to delivering world-class training and simulation to our military and commercial aviation customers.



“We are at the forefront of the growing outsourcing trend, with innovative, scalable and affordable options that address the global demand for highly trained pilots and aviation professionals.”

An approximately 40,000ft2 expansion to the pilot training centre has doubled the size of the facility.

The expanded facility includes room for six additional full-flight simulators, classrooms featuring augmented and virtual reality, and customer-dedicated spaces.

“We are excited to offer this expanded multi-purpose facility to greatly enhance our training capability in Arlington.”

Located near the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport, the pilot training site serves both domestic and international customers.

“This is the right time for L3 to invest in the advancement of flight training for aircraft, helicopter and unmanned vehicle pilots. New training and simulation technologies, combined with a well-designed infrastructure, provide an ideal environment to deliver the best flight training experience for our customers.”

Besides the Arlington facility, the company is also set to open a new London Training Center that will support advanced pilot training and simulation and will be located near Gatwick Airport, UK.