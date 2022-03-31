Kuwait receives two more Eurofighter Typhoon jets

The Eurofighter programme is managed by a consortium of Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus. Credit: @alessandromaggia/ © 2022 Leonardo.

Kuwait has received the third and fourth Eurofighter Typhoon swing-role fighter jets in line with a previously signed contract that involves the procurement of 28 aircraft.

The country received the two jets more than three months after Leonardo delivered the first two Eurofighters.

During the latest delivery, the Italian Air Force supported the ferry flight of the two Kuwaiti Eurofighters. The escort included one KC-767A tanker from 14th Wing, Pratica di Mare for mid-air refuelling of the jets.

Leonardo Eurofighter Programme vice-president Guido Sibona said: “I was very proud last month seeing Eurofighters fly over Kuwait City during the National Day celebration, such as today increasing as planned the fleet. The Eurofighter Typhoons we have developed and produced for the Kuwait Air Force are the most advanced in the whole of the European programme.

“In cooperation with the Italian Air Force we are providing the country with an impressive air defence capability and we built state-of-the-art infrastructures to support and maintain a fleet of 28 aircraft.”

The Eurofighter programme is managed by a consortium of Leonardo, BAE Systems and Airbus.

The four partner countries of Italy, the UK, Germany and Spain, have already ordered a total of 510 aircraft. The international customers of the Eurofighters include Saudi Arabia (72 aircraft), Kuwait (28), Qatar (24), Austria (15) and Oman (12).

The Italian Air Force plays a key role in Kuwait’s Eurofighter Programme by offering pilot training support and other operational assistance.

Leonardo said that the Kuwait Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoons are also equipped with new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar to boost the performance and competitiveness of the aircraft.