Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received contract awards worth approximately $15.2m for unmanned drone systems.

The contracts have been awarded for high-performance unmanned aerial drone, ground and related system products and services.

Contracted work is slated to be carried out at the company’s secure manufacturing facilities and customer locations.



No additional information related to the contract awards has been provided by the company due to customer-related and other considerations.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions unmanned systems division president Steve Fendley said: “The global recapitalisation of strategic weapon systems by the US and its allies to address peer and near-peer threats is driving strong demand for Kratos’ threat representative target drone systems.

“Kratos unmanned systems division serves as a major provider of high-performance jet-powered unmanned aerial target drone systems used to test combat and weapon systems.”

“These recent contract awards reflect our customers’ desire to exercise their next-generation weapon systems against the most realistic threat representative scenarios possible.”

Recently, the company has also completed multiple series of approximately 20 flights, including intercept flights, using a wide range of its unmanned drone systems for several new and long-term national security customers.

In addition, Kratos has successfully completed the third phase study for the migration of the command and control system consolidated (CCS-C) ground system to the airforce satellite enterprise ground services architecture.

Currently, CCS-C operates a fleet of more than 20 military satellite communications satellites in four different constellations.