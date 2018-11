Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has opened a new unmanned aerial system (UAS) manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City, US.

Located at the Will Rogers Business Park in Oklahoma, the 100,000ft² production facility will help address the current and anticipated future demand for the company’s newest line of autonomous aircraft systems.

The new site will be used to manufacture Kratos’ high-performance jet-powered Mako tactical UAS and the MQM-178 Firejet unmanned aerial target system.



Over the next five years, the facility is expected to generate high-skilled engineering, design and manufacturing job opportunities for at least 350 people in the state.

The new UAS will help support the company’s US military and foreign ally military customers, with its primary customers comprising the US Air Force (USAF), the US Navy and the US Army.

Oklahoma congressman Steve Russell said: “Kratos is a company that’s always innovating and producing cutting-edge technology for our military.

“Their vision and expertise in UASs will allow our warriors to have the most effective tools they need to keep our country safe.

“I am glad Kratos recognises the value of Oklahoma and the Fifth District. We are fortunate and honoured to be the site of their latest expansion, which will undoubtedly have a significant and positive impact on helping our military protect our national security.”

Kratos’ 20.11ft-long UTAP-22 Mako is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), which can travel at a maximum speed of 607k and a range of 2,600km.

The MQM-178 Firejet is a 10.8ft-long unmanned aircraft that is capable of flying a wide range of speed and manoeuvrability profiles for both air-to-air and surface-to-air missions

Last year, the company completed a UTAP-22 Mako multi-UAS demonstration mission as part of a larger military exercise.