Kratos Unmanned Systems Division has been awarded a contract by the US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center to provide spare parts for aerial targets.

The firm-fixed-price sole-source acquisition contract is worth $35m. It requires the company to deliver Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT) peculiar spares.

According to the contract, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division will conduct the work at its facilities in Sacramento, California, with the completion expected in March 2024.

The USAF has committed $220,861 at the time of the award.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Unmanned Systems Division president Steve Fendley said: “This welcomed announcement accompanies a week of successful meetings with our Air Force partners at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference.



“Kratos looks forward to continuing to support the US Air Force on this important contract and other current and future opportunities.”

The company provides unmanned aerial drone systems to the US and allied militaries for threat representative target missions.

The systems will be used to test the performance of weapon systems and radars.

Kratos also supplies tactical aerial drone systems in support of the strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ISR, as well as force multiplication missions.

In June, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division was awarded a contract to deliver 35 additional AFSAT production target aircraft to the USAF.