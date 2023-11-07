In a development for national defence capabilities, California-based Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc. has clinched a $579m contract for the sustainment and resiliency of the command-and-control system consolidated (CCS-C).
The company, headquartered in San Diego, California, has emerged as the recipient of a contract that aims to elevate the control and sustainability of military communication satellites.
This contract signifies a leap in ensuring the longevity and operational efficiency of the CCS-C system, which plays a role in managing telemetry, tracking, and commanding military communication satellites—both existing and those planned for the future.
According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Satellite Market Forecast 2023-2033” report, the global military satellite market was valued at US$8.1bn in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.8bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.
It is expected to value US$110.7bn from 2023 to 2033 cumulatively. Among geographic segments, North America is projected to dominate the sector with a share of 55.9%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 21.3% and 12.8%, respectively.
The work under this agreement will be concentrated at several key locations, including Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado; Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The project is anticipated to reach completion by May 30, 2032.
Fiscal 2024 Space Force operations and maintenance funds, amounting to $6.3m, are set to be allocated for subsequent task and delivery orders, facilitating the transformation of the CCS-C system.
The contracting activity for this endeavour falls under the purview of the Space Systems Command, headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.
In November 2017, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions was awarded an $11.3m contract modification by the US Air Force (USAF) to enhance satellite control and management systems. The upgrade aimed to consolidate systems, improve architecture, strengthen security, and reduce operation and maintenance costs for current and future military communication satellite missions.