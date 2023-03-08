Kratos/USAF BQM-167A AFSAT in flight with extremal mission payloads. Credit: © Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc/GlobeNewswire.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a contract to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions for the full rate production (FRP) of the BQM-167A target system.

The sole-source contract is valued at approximately $21.738m.

The new firm fixed price task order has been awarded to facilitate the delivery of a total of 17 BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Targets (AFSATs) included under the Lot 19 procurement contract.

The five-year base award further includes the delivery of associated mission kits, specific flight consumables as well as technical data.

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida is the contracting activity.

In August 2021, Kratos was awarded a $338m contract for undertaking AFSAT production work under Lots 17 to 21.

The previous award also required Kratos to provide associated logistics support and out-of-warranty-repair services.

The company will carry out the related work at its manufacturing facility.

According to Kratos, the overall value of Lots 17-21 production and spares contract is further expected to increase to $374m, if all the options are exercised with the maximum production quantities.

Kratos Unmanned Systems Division president Steve Fendley said: “Kratos’ affordable target systems provide an incredibly high-performance-to-cost ratio and key, high-performance and threat-representative capabilities to support USAF training and test needs.

“We have shared a great partnership and team approach with the USAF throughout our nearly 20 years of working together on target systems. Kratos is excited that our system maturity warrants and enables the long-term contract and proud that the USAF has this confidence in our target systems and personnel.”