The partnership will advance MUM-T technologies and capabilities. Credit: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions via LinkedIn.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) are joining forces to advance manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) technologies and capabilities.

The partnership will enhance the “operational flexibility and combat readiness” for tactical uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs), Kratos said in a LinkedIn post.

The agreement brings together Kratos’ experience in tactical uncrewed aerial systems, including the XQ-58A Valkyrie, Mako, and Tactical Firejet, and KAI’s capabilities in aerospace systems engineering.

Both organisations will focus on integrating their respective systems to expedite the development of interoperable MUM-T solutions.

Kratos unmanned systems division president Steve Fendley said: “This partnership represents the next step in evolving how crewed and uncrewed aircraft operate together in contested environments.

“By combining Kratos’ proven autonomous jet systems with KAI’s advanced technologies, we are expanding the boundaries of affordable mass and collaborative combat capability for US and allied forces.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The partnership will focus on research, integrating their systems, and developing new MUM-T technologies such as autonomous wingmen, distributed sensing, and coordinated missions while keeping costs low.

Kratos and KAI will also look at ways to jointly develop, produce, and export these technologies to meet the US and allied defence needs.

Kratos president and CEO Eric DeMarco said: “Our collaboration with KAI, a world-class Korean organisation, underscores our shared commitment to developing advanced, interoperable defence technologies that strengthen allied capability, resilience, and industrial cooperation.”

In January 2025, Kratos was awarded a five-year Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract to lead the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 programme under Task Area 1. The contract is valued at up to $1.45bn if all options are exercised.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up