Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been awarded a contract to deliver up to 33 Oriole Solid Propellant Rocket Motors (SPRMs) to a US Government customer.

The prime contract award, received by Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) Division, also includes options.

Kratos can exclusively offer Oriole SPRMs for market areas such as missile defence threat representative targets, sounding rockets and suborbital research.

Under the exclusive rights agreement, the company delivers rocket motors, systems and solutions to support missile defence, hypersonics, weapon system research and other national security missions.

DRSS president Dave Carter said: “Kratos is committed to providing US Government agencies and other customers with rapidly developed, demonstrated and fielded affordable technology leading systems to address their missions and requirements.



“This relationship and recent contract award through which DRSS will support up to 33 target, hypersonic or other missions is a key element of our business units future growth plans.”

The company will perform the contract work at its facility and vendor locations.

It did not provide further details about the contract, citing ‘competitive, customer-related and other considerations’.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions President and CEO Eric DeMarco said: “We are currently in pursuit of additional hypersonic programme opportunities as the lead prime contractor with this flight-proven leading technology system.

“Kratos will continue to invest in products and technology that enhance our proprietary offerings related to sub-orbital missions, including Kratos Turbine Technologies, which is working with certain government customers in the air-breathing hypersonic propulsion area.”