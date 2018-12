A team led by national security solutions provider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Space Vector has been awarded a contract for the US Air Force’s (USAF) Sounding Rocket Program-4 (SRP-4).

Valued at up to $424m, the contract is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee award.

The contract is for the procurement of suborbital launch services and other associated services to fulfil the suborbital mission requirements of Rocket Systems Launch Program.



Under the contract, the Space Vector and Kratos team will provide services that include system engineering, vehicle design, manufacturing, integration and launch support services.

These support services are required for sub-orbital rocket vehicles supporting prototype weapon systems development and missile defence system target tests.

With a seven-year ordering period, the contract is the result of a competitive acquisition. Space and Missile Systems Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is serving as the contracting activity.

Work under the contract will be mainly carried out in Chatsworth, California; Chandler, Arizona, and a range of government launch sites.

Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division (KDRSS) is involved in the provision of products, solutions, and services that support ballistic missile defence, hypersonics, sounding rockets, and other programmes related to national security and science.

KDRSS president Dave Carter said: “The Kratos team brings a highly knowledgeable team with extensive experience delivering advanced rocket solutions to support emerging experimental and national security mission requirements for Nasa and the Department of Defense.

“Kratos is extremely excited to work with the Space Vector team to deliver affordable and reliable suborbital vehicle solutions for advanced targets and future hypersonic test programmes.”

Northrop Grumman’s business OrbitalATK also secured a position on the contract.