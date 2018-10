KBR Wyle has awarded a task order to national security solutions provider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions for the delivery of aerial gunnery simulation training to the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the order, Kratos will provide an additional year of training for the USAF’s UH-1N military helicopter at the Kratos Aircrew Training Center in Orlando, Florida.

Since last year, the company has been committed to delivering aerial gunnery training (AGT) for the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) Special Mission Aviators.



Full-mission simulators at the Kratos facility help minimise lifecycle expenses associated with simulator ownership while ensuring enhanced training quality.

The current award is the second task order issued under the original indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract awarded to the company by KBR Wyle last year.

Kratos Training Solutions senior vice-president Jose Diaz said: “Virtual reality is a proven training alternative to live training. High-fidelity simulation systems can cost millions of dollars to own and sustain.

“When budget or time constraints prevent acquisition of such systems, the Kratos Aircrew Training Center can provide aircrew members with crew coordination, rescue hoist, and cargo sling operations, as well as AGT training, equivalent to what they would have received on their own simulator or aircraft while maximising training budgets and increasing readiness.”

In addition to providing aerial gunnery simulation training, the Kratos centre delivers advanced rotary-wing and search and rescue training to the USAF.