Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has entered into an agreement with Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation (NDLO) for cooperation in maintenance for airborne platforms.

The agreement was signed between Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (previously AIM Norway) and NDLO to meet the maintenance needs of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

NDLO CEO Petter Jansen said: “It is important for us to reinforce cooperation with the Norwegian industry in order to cover the Armed Forces’ need for maintenance and service also in the future.

“This agreement starts with airborne platform maintenance and we are hoping that we can expand this strategic cooperation.”



In addition, NDLO and Kongsberg have signed a letter of intent (LoI) for possible cooperation and readiness.



The parties will explore the potential for deeper strategic cooperation in support of the emergency readiness needs of the armed forces.

Kongsberg and NDLO have appointed a steering group to look after the development of the cooperation.

In December last year, Kongsberg agreed to buy a stake in AIM Norway, the Norwegian Armed Force’s business unit that handles the maintenance, overhaul and upgrade of aircraft and helicopters operated by the airforce.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace president Eirik Lie said: “With the acquisition of AIM, now Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services, we are well prepared to support the Norwegian Armed Forces with this type of maintenance tasks.

“This agreement continues the excellent cooperation we have with NDLO, as well as securing our highly competent workforce in Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services.”

AIM is owned by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (50.1%) and Patria (49.9%).