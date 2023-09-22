The F-35 stealth fighter plane is stationary on the runway as it receives maintenance. Source: Aditya0635/Shutterstock

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has clinched a Nkr1.2bn ($112m) contract with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics to supply parts for the F-35 joint strike fighter programme.

This deal reaffirms Kongsberg’s role in the F-35 programme and extends its production commitment beyond 2027.

The agreement encompasses production lots 18-19 and involves the manufacture of rudders, vertical leading edges, and main landing gear closeout panels for all three variants of the F-35 aircraft. This translates to more than 300 aircraft in total, underscoring the scale of this partnership.

Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, expressed the company’s commitment and long-standing collaboration with Lockheed Martin on the F-35 programme. He stated, “Kongsberg has been a long-standing partner to Lockheed Martin on the F-35 programme, and our latest agreement is testament to our strong position in this programme.

It also adds two more years of production from our facility, further strengthening our position for future lots beyond 2027.”

Kongsberg’s F-35 Lightning II facility in Norway will meet the demands of this agreement. In June this year, Kongsberg announced that it is building a new depot in Norway to service the F-35 fleet, with the completion being scheduled for the second half of 2025.

The deliveries from this new contract are scheduled to commence in 2025, ensuring a continued supply chain through 2027.

Notably, Kongsberg is actively involved in production lots 15-17, an undertaking encompassing over 450 aircraft, all slated for delivery to the customer by 2025.

Kongsberg’s agreement with Lockheed Martin reaffirms its position as a supplier of components for the fighter aircraft, the F-35 joint strike fighter.