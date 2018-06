Norway-based manufacturer Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has received an order to deliver structural aircraft parts for more than 150 F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter jets.

The Nkr525m ($65.30m) order was awarded by Lockheed Martin.

Under the deal, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace will be responsible for supplying rudders and vertical leading edges for the low-rate initial production (LRIP) lot 11.



The award is a continuation of previous orders received by Kongsberg for F-35 jets. The company has delivered a wide number of structural parts for the aircraft since the LRIP 3 production Lot.

“In February, Kongsberg received two new orders with a total value of Nkr320m ($40.42m) for the deliveries of structural components for the F-35 programme.”

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace executive vice-president Terje Bråthen said: “This order demonstrates Kongsberg’s continued competitiveness of high-end manufacturing for the F-35 programme.

“We are also pleased to see how the programme ramps up and the associated increased yearly production quantities.”

The F-35 programme has been designed to support the US Department of Defense’s aim to provide advanced and affordable strike aircraft weapon systems to the US Navy, US Air Force, US Marine Corps and other allies.

The aircraft is equipped with advanced airframe, autonomic logistics, avionics, propulsion systems, stealth and firepower.

Being built by Lockheed Martin, the single-seat, single-engine fighter jet features advanced and integrated sensors. It is capable of carrying out a wide range of operations such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and electronic attack missions.