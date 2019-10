The KF-X/IF-X advanced multirole fighter aircraft under development for the airforces of the Republic of Korea and Indonesia has completed critical design review (CDR) of power and controls systems.

Collins Aerospace Systems has completed the CDR, marking a key programme milestone in the development of the systems.

The completion of the CDR represents the completion of detailed design.

The programme will move to the fabrication of system components before the commencement of test readiness reviews.

Collins Aerospace is providing the complete Environmental Control System (ECS) for the fighter jet under a contract from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).



The ECS includes bleed air control, air-conditioning, cabin pressurisation and liquid cooling systems.

The system combines the air-conditioning and liquid cooling systems into a single pack.

Other equipment provided by Collins Aerospace to support the KF-X/IF-X programme are engine start system components, including the air turbine starter and flow control valve.

Collins Aerospace Power and Controls president Tim White said: “Collins is honoured to work with KAI and KAES Hanwha on the KF-X/IF-X programme.

“Our systems are designed to help make this 4.5-gen fighter more electric, more reliable and easy to maintain. We look forward to supporting the KF-X/IF-X programme in the years ahead as we continue to deepen our longstanding relationship with KAI.”

The future fighter is known as KF-X in South Korea and IF-X in Indonesia. Developed jointly by the two countries, the combat aircraft will provide an advanced multirole fighter capability for the Republic of Korea Air Force and Indonesian Air Force.

The preliminary design of the fighter was unveiled in June last year.

KAI is expected to complete the construction of the first prototype of the 4.5-generation aircraft by the first half of 2021.

Collins Aerospace noted that the platform will feature its Variable Speed Constant Frequency (VSCF) generator, which will be part of the aircraft’s main electric power generation system.